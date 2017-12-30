About 500 Kiwi men injure their manhood so seriously they need medical attention each year, with the majority recorded as a soft tissue injury, laceration, puncture or sting.

ACC figures showed there were 531 penis injuries reported in 2016 at a cost of $135,278. In the first nine months of this year 386 were recorded, while there were 498 in both 2014 and 2015.

Almost half of the injuries were lacerations, punctures or stings. There were about 180 soft tissue injuries, such as strains or sprains, each year.

There were less than three fractures or dislocations in both 2014 and 2015 and none recorded more recently. Other injuries included burns, a foreign body in an orifice or a hernia.

Advertisement

Of the seven district health boards which were able to provide information, 238 penis injuries had been recorded between 2014 and September 2017.

While no information could be provided on how the injuries occurred, stories from around the world this year give you a glimpse into the possibilities.

A 47-year-old British man fractured his penis during vigorous sex, a medical journal reported.

The man claimed he did not notice any symptoms until 12 hours later - despite it normally leaving most in agony.

Despite being aware of the "snapping sensation", he was able to continue with intercourse and maintained his erection, the MailOnline reported.

He went to A&E when his penis and scrotum became bruised and swollen.

An ultrasound found a 2x3cm tear in the tubing of the right corpus cavernosum (sponge-like tissue which stores the blood during an erection) which required surgery.

Another British man had his frenulum — a sensitive piece of tissue connecting the foreskin to the shaft – ripped when his fiance suddenly jerked her body around during sex to see the X-Factor winner announced on TV.

Despite bleeding profusely, doctors told the man it would heal on its own.

But it's not always sex behind the painful injuries. Argentine footballer Mariano Bittolo required 10 stitches to his penis after a team-mate's boot caught him in the groin when they both went up for a header during a match in October.

In November a German man required the assistance of hospital staff and the fire brigade after he got his penis stuck threaded through the middle of a 2.5kg circular weight.

It took firefighters three hours to cut the weight off and free the man.

American media also reported a man shot himself in the penis after allegedly robbing a hot dog stand in Chicago.

He apparently stuffed the pistol into his trousers as he ran away and somehow accidentally fired the gun.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment before being arrested.

HOW DOES A PENIS FRACTURE?

• A penile fracture occurs when the erect appendage is subject to a sharp, blunt force trauma, which can occur during vigorous intercourse or masturbation.

• It is the rupture of one or both of the tunica albuginea, the fibrous coverings that envelop the penis's corpora cavernosa.

• Since 1924, 1600 cases have been recorded worldwide - roughly 16 instances per year, the Telegraph previously reported.

• Researchers noted that in 50 per cent of cases, a gruesome cracking sound can be heard.