A difficult rescue operation is under way in the Waitakere Ranges after a person plunged from a stream 10m down a cliff.

Fire and Emergency says a high angle rescue team is on a track in the west Auckland forest park trying to reach a person in trouble.

A police spokeswoman said search and rescue specialists were now heading into the area with rope equipment to help reach the stricken walker.

She said the terrain was proving difficult for rescuers to access the person who was lying injured down the bank.

The person had suffered moderate injuries in the fall.