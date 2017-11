A woman has been found dead in Christchurch.

Police found the woman, aged in her 30s, after they were called to Charnwood Cres, Bishopdale, about 2.40am today.

The property has been cordoned off, police said, and a scene examination is under way to help determine the circumstances of her death.

"The coroner has been advised and the death is being treated as unexplained at this stage," police said.