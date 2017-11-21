The family of a young New Zealand woman killed in the UK have made a public appeal for help to bring their daughter home.

Toni Kelly, in her 20s, died in what her loved ones have described as a "tragic accident'' while living in London.

Following her death, Kelly's organs were donated to help save the lives of others.

"Toni was a young, happy and beautiful girl,'' friend Lucy Griffiths wrote on their fundraising page on Givealittle.

"This money will help the family bring Toni home and pay for any extra expenses. Any donation - big or small - will be appreciated by all of her family and friends.''

As of early this morning, more than $31,000 has been donated.

It is understood Kelly was overseas as part of a teaching programme.

Agencies Vibe and ANZUK (Australia New Zealand UK) - which place teachers from those countries into temporary or permanent jobs around the world - are also working to fundraise to help the Kelly family.

Vibe did not want to comment.

However, ANZUK education director Ben Goldsmith confirmed both agencies were fundraising internally to help bring her body to New Zealand.

"It's a desperately sad story.

"We work with thousands of Kiwis in London and for there to be such a disaster while working on the other side of the world is just terrible.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with her family.''

Friends and family continue to pay tribute to a young woman described as a genuine and generous person who had a positive outlook on life.

One wrote: "You are the most beautiful girl...the way you went about life being positive and happy, it just drew people towards you.''