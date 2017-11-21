A "young, happy and beautiful" New Zealander who died in a tragic accident in the UK has donated her organs to help save other lives.

Kiwi Toni Kelly was living in London when she was severely injured in an accident. She was put on life support for a week before dying of her injuries.

Toni's mother, father and sister, from Whangarei, have flown to London to be by her side.

Hundreds of people have donated to a Givealittle page set up to help bring Toni home, raising more than $24,000 in two days.

Friends described Toni as a young woman with an infectious personality who lived life to the full and touched everyone she met.

One described her as "the most genuine, down-to-earth, free soul, crack-up chick I have ever met! Always had the biggest heart for anyone and everyone and sure knew how to show a good time. Always had the best life advice and to never take it for granted!"

Sports co-ordinator at Dargaville High School Christine Taylor said Toni - who attended the school from Year 11 or 12 - would be "sorely missed".

"She was a very outgoing, easy to get along with and happy go lucky girl," Taylor said.

"She was very sporty and played in our high school Senior A netball team for three years in a row ... She was very talented in her photography and art," she said.

"We are thinking of the family at this time but can't comment on what has happened."

New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade is providing consular assistance to the family, a spokesman said.

"Due to privacy considerations we are unable to provide any further information," he said.