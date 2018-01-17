The SPCA hopes that more of the 46,000 animals coming through its doors each year will find new homes. This summer, we're profiling animals that have been adopted — and their owners.

Hans was alone and scared when he was found wandering the streets by himself.

A member of the public picked him up and tried to find his owner to no avail.

Hans arrived at the Waikato SPCA in July but it was not until September that he found a new home with Renee Turner.

Advertisement

Within one day of being at home with Turner, Hans had made a new friend with Turner's other rabbit.

"It makes me so happy that he's happy and has a mate.

Turner said Hans was a "beautiful, cruisey" little dude.

"They dig all day and leap around. They are so cute together."

How to adopt

If you are interested in adopting a pet from the SPCA, visit www.rnzspca.org.nz or call the Auckland SPCA on (09) 256 7300.