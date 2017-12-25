The Herald asked people who made the news this year to tell us what they've learned in their own words.

Nikki Kaye was re-elected as the Auckland Central MP for a fourth time during the 2017 election.

Some might say that Kaye has had a rough couple of years after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016 and National lost to Labour in the election. Here's what she has to say.

What have you learned this year?

To continue to be grateful for life and family and be positive every day. I have also learned that part of the benefit of going through personal challenges is that I have greater resilience and experience to help others. And I've learned the importance of living a pretty healthy lifestyle as the benefits are huge.



What would you do differently, if anything?

I would have spent more time with my nieces and nephews. They are all growing up quickly and I have realised they want me to be a bigger part of their lives. And there's a speech or two I gave in the House that in hindsight I probably would have done better!



Would you be happy to repeat 2017 all over again?

Any year is better than 2016 when I was diagnosed with breast cancer. 2017 was another year of personal challenges with a member of my family being in prison awaiting trial overseas, losing my grandmother who I was very close to (although she was 96 and had had an amazing life) and being unable to form a government and getting used to opposition. I have always been philosophical as a politician that you can't go into this job without accepting that if you are privileged enough to be an MP for a while there will be periods in opposition. However, I did feel and see the personal impact for so many staff and their families who were displaced.



However, I also had some great moments such as winning Auckland Central for a fourth time. Additionally, the opportunity to serve (even for a short time) and be sworn in as Minister of Education was a huge privilege. I feel fortunate to have made some big decisions such as the scrapping of the decile system, securing a $40 million digital fluency package and getting a Cabinet decision to move to a system of nationwide progression in schools.



What are you looking forward to, or wish to accomplish in 2018?

I have 12 local projects for Auckland Central that I am progressing. They include supporting schools with redevelopments, progressing initiatives for opening up our waterfront for public access, and progressing improved marine protection and a great walk for Great Barrier. I am also working with Lifewise and the City Mission on initiatives funded by the last government, such as the Housing First programme and a new dedicated facility to better support those who may be homeless. I want to ensure that I am also a strong voice around potential legacy projects for Auckland if we secure the America's Cup.



As Education spokesperson for National I hope that I can walk a fine balance of collaborating with the Government where there can be cross-party agreement and holding the Government to account in important areas like ensuring that if National Standards are replaced, there will be regular plain-English reporting to parents on their children's progress that is robust and meaningful.



On a personal note, I hope to be able to run longer than 5km which has been a struggle since I got sick and spend more time with my nieces and nephews and the fur babies. I also hope to start the plans for a future sustainable off-the-grid place on Barrier (that could be 10 years away but want to start the project!).