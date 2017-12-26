The Herald asked people who made the news this year to tell us what they've learnt in their own words.

Millie Elder-Holmes - daughter of late broadcaster Sir Paul Holmes - is the creator of Clean Eatz NZ, a progressive lifestyle blog.

In 2014 her long-time boyfriend Connor Morris was murdered by Michael Murray.

Earlier this year Murray tried to appeal his murder conviction in court, which he lost in October.

"This year I've learnt that life is full of surprising twists and turns, and that every bump in the road is an opportunity for growth.

"Never stop learning and remember that mistakes are not excuses to beat yourself up but moments in which you can realise things about yourself.

"You are not your past and every day is a fresh start."