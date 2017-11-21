A man has died at a spa park near Taupo today.

The Korean national was discovered unresponsive at the Otumuheke Stream Spa Park, in County Ave, Taupo police said.

St John Ambulance were called to the park just after 12.30pm today but were unable to revive the man.

The spring is a free public park close to the town centre.

He had been bathing alone in the Otumuheke Stream at the Taupo spa park. The thermal stream has bathing pools at the point where it joined the Waikato River which were popular with tourists and locals.

Senior Sergeant Phil Edwards said the man was found face down and unresponsive in a pool just above a bridge which crossed the stream. Two other tourists found him, began CPR and raised the alarm.

Edwards said police have the man's passport and would contact his next of kin.

Local iwi Ngati Tuwharetoa had been advised and would be performing a blessing in the area, Edwards said.

The matter would be referred to the coroner once a police investigation has been completed.