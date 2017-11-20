Police are calling on 26-year-old Dylan Nuku to hand himself in to authorities in relation to the shooting of a taxi driver in Wellington.
The driver was shot in Miramar on Saturday night over a fare dispute, and is now recovering in hospital.
Police say they believe Nuku is armed and dangerous and shouldn't be approached.
A photo of him has been posted on the NZ Police website.
Nuku is actively being searched for and a number of warrants have been carried out.
Nuku is 158cm tall.
Police say anyone who sees him should call 111 immediately.