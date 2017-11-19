Auckland's most expensive streets can be found in the upmarket suburbs of Herne Bay, Remuera, Epsom and Parnell - where all the houses on these streets have new rateable valuations (RVs) above $1 million.

Auckland Council released new data today which gave the RVs of the 548,000 properties it evaluated.

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall has analysed the data for the Herald, which shows the most expensive street in Auckland based on median RV is Cremorne St in Herne Bay - with a median RV across its 14 properties of $6.3m.

The pricey cul-de-sac has held first place since 2001, when it knocked Parnell's Crescent Rd off its perch.

In second place is Stack St, around the corner from Cremorne St, jumping from seventh most expensive street in 2014.

Stack St has seven properties, with a median RV across these homes of $5.6m. In third place is Westbury Cres, in Remuera, which has a median RV of $5.35m across 13 properties.

On Cremorne St the multi-million dollar properties, all of which have an RV above $3m, are owned by rich-listers, a prominent lawyer and property developers.

In 2014, the then 12 properties on the street had a combined collective value of nearly $90m. Today the Herald's insight's team estimated its combined value was $137.15m.

The house with the largest RV is 12 Cremorne St with an RV of $24.5m, rising $8m since 2014.

The four-bedroom home on 3865sq m of land is owned by Prospect Private Custodian Limited - one of the directors of which is Mark Taylor, a director of a capital investment firm.

Taylor is listed a director of another company that owns another house on Cremorne St, Swanson Land Ltd, owner of 6 Cremorne St. The house has a new RV of $11.25m, up $3.55m.

It was once reportedly owned by Jacqueline and Phillip Mills of Les Mills Gym. The couple reportedly bought the estate in 1982 for $94,000 and spent a decade restoring it.

The second most expensive house on Cremorne St was number 15, which now has a capital value of $22.5m, up $7m since the last valuations in 2014.

It's owned by Lewis Grant and Stephen Lockwood, both of whom are also listed as owning number 20, which has a RV of $13.75m - the third highest RV on the street.

Queen's Counsel Colin Carruthers is another big name on the street, listed as the owner of number 8, a house once owned by former Heart of the City boss Alex Swney, who was jailed in 2015 for tax evasion of nearly $5m.

Carruthers' four-bedroom property has risen in RV almost $2m from $4.65m in 2014 to $6.1m this year.

The cheapest property on Cremorne St was at number 2, with a not-so cheap RV of $3.5m - still well above the city's average house value of $1.076m.

Most expensive Auckland streets based on median RV

Cremorne St, Herne Bay $6.3m across 14 properties

Stack St, Herne Bay $5.6m across seven properties

Westbury Cres, Remuera $5.35m across 12 properties

Omana Ave, Epsom $4.9m across 20 properties

Judge St, Parnell, $4.8m across 11 properties