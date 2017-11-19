An elderly woman who mistakenly evaded security at Auckland Domestic Airport is responsible for flight delays and queuing chaos this afternoon.

Seven flights were disrupted when the passenger walked through an unmanned metal detector at the terminal.

Security screening was brought to a halt while staff examined CCTV footage to track her down, delaying two Jetstar flights and five Air New Zealand flights.

All passengers on the pier had to be rescreened and a Jetstar flight had to be held and passengers taken off the plane. Queuing chaos ensued, with an estimated 500 people affected.

Police were waiting at Wellington Airport to interview the woman upon her arrival. The plane she was travelling on would also be searched as a precaution.

A police spokeswoman said officers spoke to an elderly woman following the incident.

"It appears that the woman mistakenly went through an unmanned screening point at Auckland Airport," she said.

"At this stage, no charges have been laid."

Auckland Airport spokeswoman Kate Thompson said earlier that passengers had been moved back to land side following a "screening issue" for a domestic flight.

Screening was temporarily stopped at the domestic terminal, and has now reopened, the airport said in a tweet.