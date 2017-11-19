The Salvation Army expects to help more than 17,000 struggling Kiwis this Christmas, as demand for food parcels and help covering holiday costs soars.

Another organisation that helps those in need says the average amount struggling families have left for food after paying rent and bills has halved in the past year, from $83.33 to just $40.

From July to September this year, more than 10,000 food parcels have been handed out - an 8 per cent increase on the previous quarter and a 13 per cent jump on the same time last year, Army major Pam Waugh said.

"A lot of families come under pressure at Christmastime," Waugh said.

The added strain of needing to find money for presents could be compounded by school fees for books and uniforms being asked for by some schools as early as December.

The Salvation Army relied on donations of gifts and food to help free up the finances of those doing it tough over Christmas.

Waugh said people could donate in a Countdown food bin or under the K Mart wishing tree, which launches today .

People can leave a gift under a tree at K Mart stores around the country to be redistributed to those in need at Christmastime by the Salvation Army.

Cash donations can also be made online.

"We do rely on a very generous public," she said.



Waugh said the surge in need showed poverty was a persistent problem for many families and individuals.

"Poverty is not lifting across New Zealand. People are still stuck in the poverty trap, things are not changing for them."

High rents and increased living cost weren't being matched by wage growth.

Waugh asked those who could afford it to think about donating resources.

"We just want to encourage people to have a look around them, what's happening in our country, and let's stand up and support others who are less fortunate than us and support them through Christmas."

Mangere Budgeting and Family Support chief executive Darryl Evans said his service was also preparing 750 food packages for families to be sent out before Christmas.

The organisation had services in South Auckland's Mangere Bridge and Otara, as well as in North Waikato. He said levels of poverty and the number of families going without appeared to be getting worse.

"The most common thing requested on a daily basis from anyone coming across our door is food.

"Food security isn't getting any better, it's getting a whole lot worse."

Evans said rough surveying showed the money the average family using his budgeting service this year had left after rent and bills to spend on food had halved in the past year.

This could largely be put down to rapidly rising rents and the cost of living.

"I've been working with a pensioner that pays private rent and when she has paid her rent and everything she had about $3 left."

Louisa Ferguson was one Kiwi in need who said her life was back on track in part because of the support she received from the Salvation Army.

The Massey mum of two said the Salvation Army has helped her get back on her feet after she left an abusive relationship in September last year.

Just getting by was hard enough, let alone putting together Christmas celebrations for her two boys, aged 5 and 7.

"One of the hardest things of getting out of a violent relationship is the financial strain," Ferguson said.

"Two little boys, single mum - Christmas is stressful for anyone, but being able to come here and get some food parcels, presents and that it really took the pressure of knowing I actually had some presents to put under the tree for the kids."

Having gifts taken care of meant there was money left over for other expenses and the odd treat.

While food parcels were essential, the most important thing the Salvation Army offered was emotional support, Ferguson said.

"It's a sense of community here."

Ferguson was getting her life back on track, completing a Unitec course in the last year as well as several Salvation Army-run courses.

She was still getting assistance from the organisation and said anyone else in her position shouldn't be afraid to ask for help too.

"The hardest thing is to actually ask for help, but once you actually do you realise that the people are here and they want to help you," she said.