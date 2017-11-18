A heavily-tattooed bikie enforcer has been kicked out of Bali and Australia and deported back to New Zealand after his connections to an outlaw motorcycle club became known.

Jesse Johnston, who has been living on the NSW Central Coast until recently, was allegedly visiting Indonesia on a gang holiday before he was refused entry into the country, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

After being sent back to Sydney he reportedly got off his flight only to be met by more authorities who were aware of his bikie links, according to the Daily Mail.

According to SMH, Johnston is already a sergeant-at-arms of the gang's Newcastle chapter. Photo / Facebook According to SMH, Johnston is already a sergeant-at-arms of the gang's Newcastle chapter. Photo / Facebook

Despite claiming he wasn't a member of the notorious Finks group authorities found evidence to the contrary, including clothing that sported the iconic "rat" emblem sported by loyal followers.

According to SMH, Johnston is already a sergeant-at-arms of the gang's Newcastle chapter.

His Facebook account, which is under the name "Alphonse Fink", shares photographs of the 22-year-old wearing Finks-labelled clothing and surrounded by club members.

A spokesperson from the Department of Immigration and Border Protection could not give Daily Mail Australia the precise reasoning behind his exile, but did release a statement in relation to the government's policy on bikie gangs.

"The government remains committed to protecting the Australian community from those involved with outlaw motorcycle gangs." it read.

"General visa cancellation provisions under the Migration Act 1958 allow for visa cancellation on a number of grounds including non-compliance with visa conditions, or where the presence of the visa holder in Australia is or may be a risk to the health, safety or good order of the Australian community.

"Non-citizens who do not hold a valid visa will be liable for removal from Australia."

Since his deportation, Johnston has posted a photo with the caption "I love all my brothers Fink pride worldwide."