A 42-year-old man has been killed after being hit by a vehicle on a major highway south of Auckland early today.

State Highway 2 is closed at Mangatawhiri near Pokeno and is not expected to reopen until after 9am. Diversions are in place.

Emergency services were called to the highway just after 2am.

The exact cause of the crash would be investigated by the Counties Manukau Serious Crash Unit, police said.

