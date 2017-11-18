The numbers have been drawn for tonight's giant $35 million Lotto Powerball prize.

They are: 31, 28, 36, 11, 20, 12. The bonus number was 34 and the Powerball number was 2.

No one has walked away with the $35m Lotto Powerball prize this week.

Division one Powerball was not won but there were two Powerball division two winners who won $36,363 each.

There were two Lotto division one winners who took home $500,000 each.

If next week's draw is won by a single player it will be the second largest Powerball prize in New Zealand history.

Excitement built this week as Kiwis queued to buy what Lotto expected would be well over a million tickets - more than double the number of tickets sold for smaller jackpots.



Barriers were put up at Tauranga's Bayfair Lotto, which has had 18 First Division winners over the years, totalling more than $8.6m in winnings.

Manager Tracy Stent said her shop had been busy for weeks, but yesterday she had been dealing with queues of people.

"We had crowd barriers up, definitely going around the corner but not quite out the door," Stent said.

The jackpot rolls over to the draw on Wednesday.

Lotto spokeswoman Emilia Mazur said the Powerball threshold for a must-be-won draw was $50 million.

Powerball's largest prize to date was $44 million, won by a young couple from the Hibiscus Coast in Auckland in November 2016.

Other big wins in Lotto history included $30 million won by a syndicate of 10 women in September. In 2009 a Wairarapa family syndicate won $36m, while in 2013, a player won $33m.