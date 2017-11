The deputy principal of Hamilton Boys' High School has died.

The school announced Graham Robinson's death in a post to their Facebook page about 4.30pm.

He died this morning at school, according to the post.

More than 200 comments have already been made, many in support of Robinson's family.

Advertisement

Kuli Kiuli wrote that Robinson's death was "very sad news".

"Well respected teacher that my boys have had the privilege to be in his class. Condolences to the family."