A man has been arrested following the shooting of a woman in Helensville this morning.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said the woman, who was shot in the stomach at around 4am at Mill Rd, had surgery today and remained n a critical condition in Auckland Hospital.

"She faces further surgery and a long road to recovery," Goldie said.

A 28-year-old man had been charged with wounding with reckless disregard and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Advertisement

He is due to appear in Waitakere District Court on Monday.

Police are continuing to make inquiries about the shooting and were completing the scene examination.