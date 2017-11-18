Sixteen Auckland beaches have been deemed too risky to swim at.

Auckland Council's new water quality forecast website, Safeswim, identified 16 beaches swimming was not recommended at because of poor long term water quality.

They are Cox's Bay, Weymouth Beach, Wairau Outlet, North Piha Lagoon, Laingholm Beach, Taumana East, Clarks Beach, Fosters Bay, Meola Reef, Little Oneroa Lagoon, Piha Lagoon, Te Henga (Bethells) Lagoons, Wood Bay, Green Bay, Titirangi Beach and Armour Bay.

The website provides water quality forecasts and up-to-date information on health ad safety risks at 84 beaches and eight freshwater locations around Auckland. It is a joint initiative between Auckland Council, Watercare, Surf Lifesaving Northern Region and the Auckland Regional Public Health Service.

Safeswim's technical lead Martin Neale told Fairfax the 16 contaminated beaches had high enterococci levels - a bacteria produced in the guts of animals.

It indicated the presence of faecal contamination, but it could be from any animal, including human, he said.

Neale said no-one should swim at the blacklisted beaches.

All 16 spots exceeded World Health Organisation standards, he said.