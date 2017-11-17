Police are at the scene of an incident in Helensville, Auckland, where a person has received critical injuries.

Emergency services were called to Mill Rd about 4am.

A St John spokesperson said a person had been taken to hospital in a critical condition.

They wouldn't confirm the nature of the injuries and referred all questions to police.

A police spokesperson said police were at the scene and the Criminal Investigation Branch was making inquiries.

No further information was available.