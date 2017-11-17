Doctors believe three people left gravely ill after eating wild boar are suffering from botulism, a family friend says.

Joji Varghese said Waikato Hospital doctors told him this afternoon they considered the

trio - husband and wife Shibu Kochummen, 35, and Subi Babu, 32, and Kochummen's 62-year-old mother, Alekutty Daniel - were ill from the rare toxin.

"I asked 'should I use this word?' They said 'yes, it's about time somebody should start saying that word'."

Treatment is already under way, and all three had shown signs of improvement, Babu being moved this afternoon from the high dependency unit to join her husband and mother-in-law in the acute ward.

Advertisement

All are stable and expected to survive, Varghese said.

But the family members, who became ill after eating what is thought to be contaminated wild boar, face a long road to recovery, he said.