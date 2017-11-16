Four Whanganui schools were in lockdown after a man wearing a balaclava was seen carrying a gun this morning.

Streets in the suburb of Tawhero were under police cordon after the man was spotted just before 8am on Friday.

The lockdown and cordons were lifted about 9.30am after police searched the area and found nothing of concern.

A police spokeswoman said Tawhero, St Marcellin and Rutherford Junior High Schools and the Pasifika Learning Centre were all in lockdown.

She said parents were advised to delay dropping off children at school while the hunt for the gunman was under way.

A resident of the suburb said police were swarming the area while the lockdown was in place.

