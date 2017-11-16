The two-year feud over Jonah Lomu's grave could be nearing an end - as his family marks the second anniversary of his death tomorrow.

Lomu's widow Nadene contacted his younger brother John via Facebook last week to discuss a headstone.

"She said she wanted to visit us and get together with our family to talk about the headstone," said John Lomu.

"There was no date mentioned so obviously there won't be one ready any time soon - it takes about six months to make."

Nadene Lomu controls the grave site at Manukau Memorial Gardens.

She confirmed in a statement today that a headstone had been paid for. The unveiling was a "private matter for the family," she said.

"It has been an exceptionally difficult time for us all since Jonah passed and we are grateful for the support we have received. My heart goes out to anyone that has been through what we have.

"There's not a day that goes by that we don't miss him. Jonah and I will always be together in spirit and I'm focused on fulfilling his dreams which we were working on together to achieve. I have also been working on my cosmetics company which has helped me through my grief."

Nadene Lomu said her two sons would continue to be her focus.

"Brayley and Dhyreille are doing as well as can be, but there is no escaping how hard it is on them and they will continue to be my priority. I am also thankful to my parents for relocating from Wellington to Auckland to help us".

John Lomu said the family had arranged a blessing by a pastor at the gravesite for last year's anniversary but they were cautioned by a staff member. A video sent to the Herald showed the worker saying he was acting on a request from the "burial rights holder".

John Lomu said the family wouldn't be visiting the grave tomorrow after last year's "fiasco".

"It really stressed my mum out."

The grave site of All Black Jonah Lomu at the Manukau Memorial Gardens in Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham. The grave site of All Black Jonah Lomu at the Manukau Memorial Gardens in Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

Instead they were to gather at the family home in Mangere.

"We are basically going to have a small gathering and have quiet prayers for Joe at Mum's. We don't want to have a repeat of what happened last year."

The lack of a headstone has been an ongoing cause of angst for the family.

"It's disappointing for us and our culture," John Lomu told the Herald last month.

"It's not often you go beyond a year before you place a headstone for any of your family members."

The family are also upset they've not been able to see Jonah Lomu's sons, Brayley and Dyhreille, since his death.

"We don't even know where they live," Lomu's sister Sela said last month.

Lomu, who played 63 times for the All Blacks and was rugby's first global superstar, died on November 18, 2015 after a heart attack, after a long battle with kidney failure.