Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is about to face her first question time in parliament and National's deputy leader Paula Bennett is going to test her on government policies.

Ms Ardern's last appearance was at the state opening of parliament and the beginning of the debate that followed it, then she left for the APEC and East Asia Summit.

Her deputy Kelvin Davis has had to answer questions on her behalf since then.

Ms Bennett will ask her whether she stands by all her government's policies. It will open up a wide range of follow-up questions.

The prime minister usually faces questions from the leader of the opposition but Bill English is out of town.

- NZN