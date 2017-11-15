A 41-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a young Auckland mum.

The Flat Bush man was granted interim name suppression by Judge Gerard Winter when he appeared in the Manukau District Court this morning.

He was remanded in custody until his next appearance in the High Court at Auckland next month.

Further details of the case were also suppressed by Judge Winter.

Arishma Singh, 24, was found in her South Auckland home by her parents in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police launched a homicide investigation soon after.

Earlier this week the Herald revealed that Singh had been at a friend's birthday party and was killed soon after arriving back to her Maich Rd home.

She lived there with her 3-year-old daughter and parents.

Her parents Rakesh and Aradhana Singh had also been out visiting relatives and found her body when they returned home.

Her daughter was not at the house when she was killed and was with her father, Singh's ex-husband.

Police later revealed that Singh attended the party with her boyfriend, who accompanied her to the Maich Rd home but left soon after.

Police said there was no sign of forced entry and they do not believe the killing was random.

Detective Inspector Gary Lendrum earlier told media that he had a "gut feeling" that Singh knew her killer and allowed them into her home.

Singh's funeral is expected to be held in Fiji after police release her body to her family.

She was born and educated in Fiji but had lived for some years in New Zealand, where she worked as a child educator.