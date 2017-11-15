In perhaps the most definitively Dunedin of traffic offences, a male motorist was let off with a warning yesterday morning after playing his bagpipes while driving a car.

Acting Sergeant Bryce Johnson, of Dunedin, said the man was pulled over in Crawford St during a checkpoint playing a chanter, the finger-holed, recorder-like section of the instrument for making a melody.

''The driver didn't have their hands on the wheel at the time, and he was clearly playing the instrument while driving the car.''

The act was ''foolish to say the least'', he said.

''We are also concerned with the amount of drivers using mobile phones while driving.

''Neither of these things are a good idea.''

During the hour-long checkpoint, eight drivers were ticketed for offences. Five were given warnings.