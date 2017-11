A child riding a bike has been injured after colliding with a truck in Hamilton this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened on Anzac Parade around 8.10am.

"A truck has hit a child on a bike," she said.

She also said the child was not trapped under the larger vehicle and was conscious after the collision.

The young cyclist was being taken to Waikato Hospital with moderate injuries.

Police are now at the scene investigating the accident.

More to come.