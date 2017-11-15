New defence minister Ron Mark has been wearing military medals in a way which puts his foreign service above that which he performed for New Zealand.

The way Mark has his medals arrayed across his chest is in breach of NZ Defence Force protocols and not permitted for soldiers over whom he holds sway.

And it has led to questions about whether he is even entitled to wear the four medals awarded while in the service of the Sultan of Oman in the Middle East.

Mark would not answer those questions yesterday, but provided a statement in which he said: "I have the greatest respect for military service, and the way in which it is recognised. I am proud of the people I served alongside in both the New Zealand and Omani Defence Forces.

Advertisement

"I have sought advice from the Honours Unit on the wearing of the medals I was awarded, and will take that advice when it's received."

It is an embarrassment for Mark, having worn his medals in front of senior officers who knew he was breaching the standards expected of all New Zealand military personnel.

Mark wore his medals when being sworn in as defence minister, and again at the opening of Parliament - and also on Sunday at a service for Armistice Day in Wellington.

At that event, he was present with the Chief of the Defence Force Lieutenant General Tim Keating and among troops at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior.

The wearing of medals from a foreign country are strictly governed, with sets of rules for NZDF personnel and all New Zealand citizens.

Defence Minister Ron Mark, Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy and Chief of Defence Lieutenant General Tim Keating at Armistice Day ceremonies in Wellington last weekend. Photo / Supplied Defence Minister Ron Mark, Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy and Chief of Defence Lieutenant General Tim Keating at Armistice Day ceremonies in Wellington last weekend. Photo / Supplied

Anyone wanting to wear medals from a country which does not have the Queen as head of state needs the permission of the Governor-General.

If permission has been granted, their names and the concession are listed on a register held by the Cabinet Office.

The Cabinet Office would not disclose whether Mark's name was on the register. It directed queries to Mark.

If Mark did have permission - which medals' experts believe is unlikely - he has been caught out by the way he wore them.

The rules around wearing medals dictate that those earned in the service of New Zealand must be worn first.

Mark wears his medals from service in Oman first, giving them a pre-eminent position over his New Zealand medals.

NZ Medals Ltd owner Aubrey Bairstow - an expert in constructing medal boards - said: "His Oman medals must be after his New Zealand medals."

Bairstow constantly deals with military veterans and said many were upset by the way the medals had been displayed.

Defence Minister Ron Mark at the opening of Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell Defence Minister Ron Mark at the opening of Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"They are saying this guy values a foreign country over our own and he's the Minister of Defence.

"It's also ironic he's party is called New Zealand First but he seems to put New Zealand after Oman. This is one thing where he didn't put New Zealand first and given his capacity as Minister of Defence, you would expect him to.

"It's upset people for all the right reasons. Obviously he's going to rectify it."

Bairstow listed Mark's Oman medals - in order - as being the Order of the Royal Emblem, the Oman Peace Medal and the Oman 15 Year Ascension Medal.

Those were followed by his New Zealand medals which were his Operational Service Medal, NZ General Service Medal (non-warlike with a Sinai clasp) and the NZDF Service Medal (with a regimental clasp).

Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy with Defence Minister Ron Mark at Armistice Day ceremonies in Wellington last weekend. Photo / Supplied Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy with Defence Minister Ron Mark at Armistice Day ceremonies in Wellington last weekend. Photo / Supplied

The medal rack was completed with a Multinational Force Observers Medal (Sinai).

If they were displayed according to DPMC rules - and the rules for serving NZDF personnel - then the New Zealand medals would be followed by those earned on foreign service, if permission had been granted.

Medals Reunited NZ founder Ian Martyn - a former serviceman - said it was "entirely inappropriate" to be wearing the medals as they were displayed even if he had permission to do so.

"If Ron Mark had been Minister for Child Poverty it would have caused far less comment."

Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy with Defence Minister Ron Mark at Armistice Day ceremonies in Wellington last weekend. Photo / Supplied Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy with Defence Minister Ron Mark at Armistice Day ceremonies in Wellington last weekend. Photo / Supplied

Veterans' organisations were somewhat muted - calls to the RSA went unanswered. One organisation described it as a "delicate" time, with all jockeying for the new minister's attention.

However, one Vietnam veteran speaking anonymously had evidence of dozens upon dozens of upset former service personnel.

"He brings himself and his office into disrepute. The Chief of Defence must be tearing his hair out. He's saying to the soldiers he oversees, 'you are required to conform but I am not'."