A man has been charged with the murder of 24-year-old Arishma Singh in her South Auckland home.

Singh, also known as Chand, was found by her parents lying on the floor of her bedroom "in a pool of blood" in the early hours of the morning.

Police launched a homicide investigation soon after.

They have tonight revealed that they have arrested and charged a 41-year-old man from Flat Bush with Singh's murder.

He is due to appear tomorrow in the Manukau District Court.

Detective Inspector Gary Lendrum said as the matter was is now before the court, police were unable to comment further.

Earlier this week the Herald revealed that Singh had been out to a friend's birthday party and was killed soon after arriving home to the Maich Rd properly where she lived with her 3-year-old daughter and parents.

Her parents Rakesh and Aradhana Singh had also been out visiting relatives and found her body when they returned.

"When they went in her room they found her on the floor in a pool of blood," a source said.

"She had injuries to her face and body."

Police later revealed that Singh attended the party with her boyfriend.

He accompanied her to Maich Rd but left soon after.

She then called her parents, frightened as she could hear a noise outside.

They rushed home and found her dead.

Just 20 minutes had passed between the boyfriend leaving and her parents arriving home.

It is unclear how the 41-year-old accused was known to Singh.

Her daughter was not at the property when she was killed.

The child was with her father - Singh's ex husband.

The pair split amicably three years ago and shared custody of their daughter, the source said.

Singh's funeral is expected to be held in Fiji after police release her body to her family.

She was born and educated in Fiji but had lived in New Zealand for some years.