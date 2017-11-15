Crashes and breakdowns are making the Auckland commute a slog this evening, with a vehicle rolling on the Northern Motorway causing major delays heading south.

The crash just before 5pm blocked all southbound lanes. The vehicle has been cleared from the motorway but traffic is still heavy heading towards the Harbour Bridge.

In the south a crash just after 5pm blocked lanes on Tom Pearce Drive heading into Auckland Airport. Traffic was being diverted down Laurance Stevens Dr.

The crash has now been cleared and the backlog is slowly disappearing but people are still being warned to leave for the airport in good time to avoid missing flights.

Further south a vehicle has broken down on the Southern Motorway at the Walter Strevens overbridge, heading south past Takanini. The left lane is blocked and is causing delays.

A vehicle has also broken down on the Harbour Bridge heading north just before 6pm. It is blocking lane 4 and the NZTA is warning drivers to expect delays.

A #breakdown is blocking lane 4 on the Harbour Bridge Northbound. Expect some delays and #drivesafe. ^JF — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) November 15, 2017

Since 6pm vehicles have also broken down in the Newmarket viaduct and on the Southwestern motorway near Dominion Rd. Both breakdowns have been cleared from the road.