People seem to love to make jokes at the expense of airport security. Airport security is to travelling, as hospital food is to hospital stays. They're the easy target to pick on. If you don't tell your tale about how annoying customs was, did you even really travel?

I've done a decent amount of travel in the last while -more than a hundred flights in the year and a bit since I started keeping count. In fact, as I type this, I'm sitting at the airport waiting for number 103.

Roughly two-thirds of these flights, including this one I'm about to board, have been international, so I've done my fair share of pat downs and random swabbing. Actually, I suspect that being a 20-year-old guy who travels so often and lists his occupation as 'public speaker' has thrown up a big red flashing light in that room with the one-way glass, because I can't remember the last time I wasn't 'randomly' selected for additional screening. That included 20 minutes ago, funnily enough.

Just a few weeks back, unbeknown to me my bag was refused loading on to my plane due to a security alert, and didn't arrive until 2 days later. My theory is someone might have been suspicious why I was catching my fourth transtasman flight in a week, and I'm guessing the contents might have had a thorough checking over by the time they got to me.

My point is that I've got a bit to gripe about when it comes to going through airport security, if I so wished. But I don't wish to. Instead, I've got nothing but the highest regards and compliments for our airport security. I'd rather give them a big thanks, and so should you, for a few reasons.

Firstly, because 99 per cent of the airport security personal I have dealt with in the last year have been fantastic. Just friendly, personable, typical Kiwis. Not the cliche image of a big angry man smacking on some rubber gloves in a back room and telling you to squat and cough. They're straightforward enough to perform their job effectively, while simultaneously being approachable enough to put you at ease. Something which can't be easy in a job dealing with that many people everyday.

Secondly, because of how good our airport security staff are compared to the rest of world. I've already said how kind, polite, and far from intimidating they are, but they deserve even more credit for this when you compare them on a global scale. Anyone who has been to the USA knows what I mean.

Sure, I've had a few interactions with less than polite staff back home, but everyone has a bad day sometime. They're certainly far outnumbered by positive experiences. It's also nice that everyone's not holding guns, but that's another story altogether.

And lastly, and most importantly, because they're just doing their bloody job. An important job at that, one which has never been more important than right now. I've heard a few smug retorts to that point before centred around 'well how many terrorists have they ever caught'.

If that's what popped into your head, then you need to pause and assess how ridiculous that statement is. Security is just as much about functioning as a deterrent as it is anything else.

So next time you travel, don't be that person who feels the need to debate with the security officer about whether you should be allowed to bring your water bottle through.

Don't mumble something under your breath when you get asked to take your laptop out of your bag. Instead, how about you smile and say thanks to the people who have to stand there and cop it from grumpy travelers all day, just because they're trying to keep you safe. Maybe you'll get a smile in return.