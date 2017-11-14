A Porirua man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a Tribesmen gang member last year.



Don Henry Turei jnr was killed in a crash on State Highway 35 opposite the Raukokere Marae, near Te Kaha, on November 26th 2016.

A 39-year-old will appear in Wellington District Court today in relation to his death.

Turei, a Tribesmen gang member, had just left a family wedding when a van pushed the back tyre of his Harley Davidson, causing him to crash.

In the days following the crash police upgraded the investigation to a homicide inquiry.

A 32-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were arrested earlier this year and charged with being an accessory to his murder.

Detective Inspector Lew Warner of the Bay of Plenty police said it had been a "trying" time for Turei.

"We hope that this additional arrest will help to bring relief to his whanau," he said.

Police inquiries into the homicide were continuing and anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Bay of Plenty Police.