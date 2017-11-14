Punters who have a Lotto ticket for tonight's draw could win $32 million - the largest jackpot on offer so far this year.

The jackpot would also be the third largest Powerball prize ever won in New Zealand, if it was won by a single player.

Lotto NZ's corporate communications manager Emilia Mazur said ticket sales were going "exceptionally well" leading up to tonight's draw.

She encouraged anyone still planning on buying a ticket not to leave it to the last minute, and instead get in early to avoid a queue.

"There's a real buzz in our stores with more people coming in to be in with a chance to win the big prize," she said.

Mazur was expecting ticket sales would reach one million before 7.30pm this evening.

New Zealand's two largest wins

- $44 million - Dairy Flat - November 2016

- $33 million - Ponsonby, Auckland - September 2013

Most tickets sold for one draw in New Zealand

The greatest number of tickets sold for a draw was for the aforementioned Powerball draw of November 9, 2016.

Most winners for one draw

The record for the most First Division winners in one draw was set on September 11, 1993, when 38 people won First Division. Each winner received $35,937. The main contributing factor was all the winning numbers were between 31 and 38, with the bonus number the only number to fall outside the group - 11.