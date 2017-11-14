A small tornado has been spotted in the sky above an Auckland seaside suburb this morning.

As the North Island braces for a second day of dramatic and potentially deadly thunderstorms a funnel cloud has already been spotted spiralling from menacingly dark clouds over Auckland's North Shore.

Thundery downpours laced with large hailstones are expected to batter Waikato to Northland across the day.

Towering cumulus cloud well to the north of Auckland again this morning ... an early indicator that a few more thunderstorms are possible in the upper North Island today.

The storms threaten flash flooding, with intense driving rain and falling debris from large hail making it dangerous to drive.

The violent weather forecast for north Auckland suburbs and Northland is expected to leave regions drenched with hail measuring up to 2cm.

MetService is warning lightning and thunder is likely to strike Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula and Northland this morning. After midday parts of the Waikato and Waitomo may be hit as well.

North Shore resident Jon Bowden was walking his dog on Castor Bay beach this morning when he noticed the twister form in clouds and travel down a street back from the waterfront.

"I was down at the beach walking the dog when I saw the spout come over," said Bowden.

"At first I thought it was a dark cloud but then it had the distinct funnel shape."

He said he watched it move away from him and skirt down a nearby street.

Bowden said it hung in the sky hovering threateningly close to homes for a minute before it quickly dissipated into thin air.

He was unsure if it touched down.

The upper North Island is under a low risk of significant thunderstorms today with isolated downpours and significant hail accumulations possible for Northland & NW Auckland. A risk of lesser thunderstorms extends from southwest Auckland to Waitomo.

MetService said a volatile cocktail of cold air at upper levels combining with relatively warm sea surfaces temperatures was behind the unstable conditions turning into thunderstorms.

According to latest thunderstorm outlook there was a moderate risk of thunderstorms lashing much of Northland, the northern parts of Auckland and eastern Waikato and Waitomo this afternoon and evening.

There is no threat of storms anywhere else in the country.

Yesterday the north was rocked by potentially deadly cloud-to-ground lightning strikes from Whangarei to Waikato.

People were warned to stay inside and keep off the water as more than 600 bolts relentlessly rained down. Parts of Auckland were deluged by hail storms and driving rain that left a set of shops in Takanini awash.