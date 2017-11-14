A car hit a taxi in West Auckland before mounting the kerb and crashing into three pedestrians, including two children, a witness says.

The three victims were rushed to hospital.

Trudi Ashby was with her 8-year-old twins when the crash happened soon after 3pm near Sturges Road Kindergarten and Western Heights School on Sturges Rd in Henderson.

"I heard a crash and I turned and I saw a car cross the road into oncoming traffic," Ashby told the Herald.

Advertisement

The car hit a taxi and spun around. It mounted the footpath and hit a woman and two children.

The car veered back towards the road and hit the steel bars that are opposite the school and are near a pedestrian crossing.

The woman and children are thought to have used the pedestrian crossing near the school and to have been heading away from the school.

Ashby was leaving school with her twins. She and two other people went to help the woman and children.

"We covered her with a jacket to keep her warm until the ambulance came," Ashby said.

She said the car was "going fast - faster than if you are pulling into a driveway".

She later saw an older woman standing beside the car whom she thought was its driver.

"She looked to be in shock."

Ashby said there had been hail and heavy rain.

Police said a woman with moderate injuries was taken to hospital and two children were taken to Starship hospital with minor injuries.

"Sturges Rd remains blocked while emergency services attend the scene," a spokeswoman said.

St John ambulance service said it responded to the incident with four vehicles after being called at 3.14pm.

Staff treated and transported three patients to the hospital.

Auckland Transport said Sturges Rd is closed between Palomino Dr and Spence Rd as a result of the crash.

"Follow directions of emergency services at the scene and avoid the area if possible."

Due to a crash Sturges Rd (Henderson) is closed between Palomino Dr and Spence Rd. Follow directions of emergency services at the scene and avoid the area if possible. ^LC — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) November 14, 2017

14/11/17: Traffic incident in Auckland. 3 patients to Auckland. https://t.co/AkkZQiqJYd — St John (@StJohnAlerts) November 14, 2017