A Ngaruawahia firefighter has carried out a courageous rescue of an 8-year-old girl freezing and stranded, clinging to a pier in the middle of the Waikato River.

Ngaruawahia fire chief Karl Lapwood said his crew were called to the river just after midday today after reports of a young person trapped in the river.

They arrived to find the girl near-hypothermic and desperately clinging to the pier. Faced with limited time and a quick, life-saving decision to be made, Lapwood said emergency services crews at the scene allowed to send in senior firefighter Nathan Spitzer - an extremely competent swimmer - to rescue her.

Lapwood said the girl had been swimming in the river and she wound up in the middle, hard against one of the piers.

"She was quite hypothermic and buggered because the current is quite strong there, the police were there and our brigade got called out and we considered getting the rescue boat from Huntly but just due to time and the person's condition they decided, because we've got a top swimmer in our brigade, not to.

"He put a lifejacket on and took a spare one and swam out to the pier and basically got the lifejacket on her and they drifted back onto the point which is downstream and we had firefighters down there waiting for them."

Once Spitzer got hold of the young girl he was able to swim them to safety about 200m downstream.

A St John spokeswoman said the young girl was taken to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.

Lapwood was proud of volunteer's effort.

"It's a good effort. Quite often these jobs you're put under the pump to make a decision one way or another and if you've got the skills or the training and the confidence to swim, well it's a call you make at the time."

Spitzer, who wasn't keen to talk to media, is a builder by trade that now works outdoors contracting on farms.

"In my opinion he's certainly got the capability to perform that task. He's a bit of a machine this boy. He got second in the Sky Tower Challenge so he's certainly a well-rounded fit guy as far as athletics go.

"It's quite a swift river and once you get a few logs around the piers it does have an element of danger to it. You can't just let anyone go in there, you need someone who has got really proficient swimming skills who's had experience swimming in the river."

He urged people to take care if planning on swimming in the Waikato River this summer.

"It is a very dangerous playground so take all extreme precaution as much as you can and if you are gong to swim in there, swim with your friends so that people can keep an eye on you."

Northern Fire Communications spokesman Paul Radden earlier said they received a call from a concerned member of the public about 12.15pm, who said the child appeared to be struggling.

The child was hanging on to supports of the State Highway 1 Ngaruawahia bridge and was unable to get back to shore, Radden said.