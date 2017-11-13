Police are investigating an alleged assault on a 10-year-old boy in a Wellington park.

The boy's father has posted on Facebook about the incident, saying two male teenagers jumped his son at Kelburn Park on Sunday night.

He said the teens kicked and pushed his son down a bank before trying to take the boy's backpack.

Police said the 10-year-old was not seriously injured, but was shaken by the attack.

A spokesperson said officers attended and conducted area enquiries, but the teens were not found.

They are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened.

Any information can be provided to Wellington Police on (04) 381 2000. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

The victim and his family are being provided with support.