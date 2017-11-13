Aucklanders are being warned to stay indoors if they hear thunder after a series of forked lightning strikes across the city.

WeatherWatch reported late morning and afternoon thunderstorms are popping up across Auckland after a relatively calm start to the day.

Forked lightning hitting the ground is the most dangerous form of lightning, and people are advised to stay indoors "if you can hear thunder roar".

Globally, lightning kills and injures more people than any other form of weather, the organisation emphasised.

Advertisement

Parts of Auckland are being battered by heavy downpours and hail while motorists have also been warned to take care on the roads in the wet conditions. A travel advisory for motorists remains in place to watch for sudden downpours, hail, thunder and possible surface flooding.

Downpours are currently focused on South East Auckland and Northern Auckland on the fringe of the city and are expected to expand.

Light opposing winds from the eastern and western coastlines helped fuel the downpours and thunderstorms today.

WeatherWatch said it couldn't rule out further stormy weather across the Auckland region, but entire suburbs would remain dry and miss out on the dramatic weather.

A couple of hundred lightning strikes in northern New Zealand have now been detected over the past hour.



The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) recorded active cloud-to-ground lightning in Whenuapai, with 17 strikes in 5 minutes at 11.30am.

Pukekohe to south of Clevedon was also experiencing a rapid increase in cloud-to-ground lightning, with 27 strike in the past 5 minutes.

A ridge of high pressure continues to cover the country over the next couple of days with just a few showers in the North Island expected.

But it's Central Otago where the temperatures are set be the warmest, with Alexandra reaching 21C today and then peaking at 25C tomorrow and Thursday.

MetService duty forecaster Philippa Murdoch said most of the country will see a few showers, but they should only be fleeting today and possibly a bit heavier tomorrow.

"We do have a big ridge over the country over the next couple of days and that should be reasonably settled weather. People will see some cloud in the afternoon and evening, and there could be showers in inland areas in the afternoon."

Those areas include the Nelson, Marlborough and Canterbury ranges, the Central North Island and Bay of Plenty and Waikato.

However, the Far North and Coromandel could also get a few showers as a trough clips the top of the country.

Tomorrow, the ridge continues to linger with the showers likely to get heavier.

As for later in the week, there is a low developing in the north that looks set to move south. However, Murdoch said it was too early to know how much it impact it would have and whether it would continue to move south or shoot across to the east.