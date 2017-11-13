United Future party members have decided unanimously to disband the party, according to a leaked email.

The email, purporting to be from fledgling leader Damian Light and circulating among party faithful, says members made the unanimous decision at the annual general meeting over the weekend.

The Herald has been unable to reach Light this evening and former United Future Peter Dunne declined to comment to NZME.

An official announcement is expected tomorrow.

The email says the party has been having "robust discussions" about its future and that despite its successes in Parliament "it is no secret that we have struggled at election time".

"Since the election we've been investigating why - we've talked to members and non-members, those who voted for us and those that didn't.

"We know people like our policies and vision but it hasn't translated into votes. While the reasons vary, what has become clear is that United Future will not be able to achieve the significant number of votes required to break the threshold.

"Therefore we have decided is it time to disband the United Future party."

The decision had been made after hours of discussion at the AGM, Light said in the email.



The party board would be working through the technicalities in the coming weeks.

Former United Future leader Peter Dunne stepped down weeks out from the election. Photo / File

Light was leader of United Future for barely a month before the election after party leader and Ohariu MP Peter Dunne stepped down.

Light had a brief flurry of popularity when he was compared to Hollywood megastar Ryan Gosling following a minor leaders' televised debate during the campaign.

But it wasn't enough to get the party over the line - United Future won just 0.1 per cent of the party vote.

Following the election, Light said he was disappointed but with a new leader at the helm it was a chance to restructure.

He told the Herald he was still determined to become an MP one day.

"There's a whole lot of stuff I'm concerned about that's not going to happen - drug reform is my biggest concern and no other parties have shown an interest," Light said at the time.

Light said in his letter to members that "we have unfinished business" but United Future was not the vehicle to achieve it.

"It's likely that members will go on to continue to work towards ensuring that New Zealand is the best place to live, work and raise a family. Already there is discussion about other ways to achieve this and we can expect other groups to arise to carry on the work."