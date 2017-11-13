One year ago today a 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Kaikoura in the middle of the night on November 14, 2016, cutting off access in and out of the South Island town for weeks.

The town will celebrate the one year anniversary of the quake on Tuesday, with the harbour's reopening and a week full of events, to acknowledge the community's resilience.

Tristram Clayton from the NZ Herald Focus team reports live from the dawn ceremony in Kaikoura.

The event starts official proceedings to reopen South Bay Marina on the first anniversary of the earthquake that shook the region.

We'll be reporting on other events marking the occasion throughout the day.