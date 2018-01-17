The SPCA hopes that more of the 46,000 animals coming through its doors each year will find new homes. This summer, we're profiling animals that have been adopted — and their owners.

JT, a golden-retriever cross, was found wandering the streets before he was taken in by the Auckland SPCA.

He quickly became a staff favourite because of his friendly nature.

So it came as no surprise when he found a new home within weeks of arriving at the SPCA.

His new family say that he has well and truly settled in and knows all the household routines: Where to line up for breakfast, what do to do when the cars are backed out and when it is playtime.

JT also gets to go on a lot of adventures through the forest and along the beach - which he loves.

His new family says they love him dearly and they are so glad to have found each other.

How to adopt

If you are interested in adopting a pet from the SPCA, visit www.rnzspca.org.nz or call the Auckland SPCA on (09) 256 7300.

