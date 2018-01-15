Abigail was found wondering around a stranger's house, her home unknown.

Young, scared and alone, she was brought to the SPCA where she was looked after.

Abigail had a very serious tail injury - it was broken - and the SPCA vets had to amputate it as a result.

Resting in a cage for a few weeks before she was strong enough to be able to find a new home, she eventually got better and has found a new home.

Now living at home with Melaine Schroder, Abigail enjoys a new life, one that would not be capable without the donations to the SPCA.

Medical procedures such as amputations can be costly.

"Despite the amazing support we get from our vets, donations help us afford to give gorgeous kittens like Abigail a second chance at life," a SPCA spokesperson said.

How to adopt

The expert team at the SPCA will take the time to match you to the right pet for your family. You can search for your new pet online or visit them in person.

When it comes to the adoption of your new pet, everything is ready to go. The SPCA ensure that all animals are healthy and prepared for their new homes.

Price's of adoption

Kitten: $170

Adult Cat: $110

Senior Cat: $60

Puppy: $285

Adult Dog: $265

Senior Dog: $160

Rabbit: $65

Guinea Pig: $30