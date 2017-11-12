A South Auckland man has been arrested in relation to the robbery of a woman lying injured in her car following a serious crash.

Shevaughn Johnstone was seriously injured in a crash with a truck on Cosgrave Rd in the Auckland suburb of Papakura on November 2.

While Johnstone lay seriously injured in her vehicle her wallet was stolen and used on a spending spree. The offenders spent more than $600, emptying her account.

Her furious partner took to Facebook to publicise CCTV security footage of a man thought to have been using the woman's credit card at a service station.

A 32-year-old man from Mangere East has been arrested and charged with theft and seven charges of using a document, police said.

He will appear in the Manukau District Court next week.

Johnstone's partner Murray Howell said while she was being freed from the car a "low life piece of scum" and his associates - including a woman - rifled through Johnstone's handbag, stealing her iPhone 6 and wallet.

The robbery was "totally beyond belief", Howell wrote in an emotional post on Facebook, which was shared more than 10,000 times.

"We are on a very busy road at a major accident and even with her bleeding out and semiconscious this piece of trash thinks it's ok to rip her off!," he wrote.