A tremor in the dead of night set nerves on edge after a powerful jolt struck the middle of the country almost a year after the deadly Kaikoura earthquake.

The 4.8 magnitude quake, which was felt widely across central New Zealand, hit Cook Strait, 30km west of Wellington, at 11.58pm.

Geonet said the moderate strength quake was 36km deep.

It was described variously as starting with a rumble before a quick and sharp jolt while regions closest to the epicentre experienced a noisy, long spell of violent shaking.

More than 11,000 people in both islands reported feeling the tremor with many in the Wellington and Marlborough fearing they were about to relive last year's catastrophic 7.8 magnitude quake that rocked the regions 364 days ago.

"Felt that in Alicetown. Almost the one year anniversary....I was definitely hoping it would not get any bigger for sure," Karen Campbell said.

M4.7 quake causing light shaking near Wellington https://t.co/6TxiNFHZrN — GeoNet M4+ quakes (@geonet_above4) November 12, 2017

Many said the quake had set their nerves on edge as they quickly took evasive action.

Nichola Oakenfull wrote: "Felt like it was going to be huge! So scary."

"Had my family heading to the door to get out in Raumati South - kapiti," wrote Rowena Kirkwood.

Seriously? It’s like an annual shake-down! Big enough to get me out of my seat and grab my shoes! #damnedearthquakes. — Juli Clausen (@JMCee20) November 12, 2017

"Felt like that one had more to go.... made us move to the kids rooms," posted Peta Brodie.

Nerves are shot after that #eqnz, unnerving how close it is to the Nov 14 Kaikōura anniversary too. Does mother nature have a thing against Nov? No more please! pic.twitter.com/yAggpeGqbw — Krystle Field (@KrystleF) November 12, 2017

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said there were reports of damage.