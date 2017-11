Several vehicles and a motorcycle have collided in a serious crash in Ohingaiti in the Rangitikei district tonight.

Emergency services were called around 6.25pm to the crash on State Highway 1, about 80km north of Palmerston North.

The highway between Otara Rd and Mangaweka is blocked and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

The Police Serious Crash Unit is at the scene.