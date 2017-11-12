A child is in a critical condition following an incident at an Auckland swimming pool this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the Moana-Nui-a Kiwa Pool and Leisure Centre, in Mangere, shortly before 5.30pm.

St John said a child aged between 10 and 12 years old was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition.

The circumstances of the child's injuries have not been released by authorities.

The Fire Service said the incident was a "medical-related call'' and they were not needed at the scene.

The Moana-Nui-a Kiwa pool was closed for the rest of the day after the incident. Photo / Supplied The Moana-Nui-a Kiwa pool was closed for the rest of the day after the incident. Photo / Supplied

Police confirmed they too attended the incident, but no other details could be given.

Witnesses told the Herald they saw two children - a boy and a girl - swimming together not long before one of them was seen lying on the side of the pool.

Lifeguards rushed towards the child and carried out CPR, as members of the public were ushered out of the centre.

A witness said he saw the child being stretchered out to an ambulance.

The swimming pool was later closed for the rest of the day.