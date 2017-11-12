The woman killed in South Auckland early this morning may have been killed after disturbing an intruder in her family home.

The Herald can reveal that 24-year-old childcare worker Arishma Archana Singh

was found by her parents lying on the floor of her bedroom "in a pool of blood" in the early hours of the morning.

Police launched a homicide investigation soon after.

The young mum lived at the Maich Rd house with her parents and 3-year-old daughter.

She had been out to a friend's birthday party and it appears she was killed soon after she arrived home.

Her parents Rakesh and Aradhana Singh had also been out visiting relatives and found her body when they returned.

A source said that when her parents got home they found the main door unlocked.

"When they went in her room they found her on the floor in a pool of blood," the source said.

"She had injuries to her face and body."

The source said police initially told Singh's family they suspected she had come home and interrupted an intruder or burglar.

But nothing was taken from the property.

Police at the scene of a homicide on Maich Rd in Manurewa this morning. Photo / Jason Oxenham. Police at the scene of a homicide on Maich Rd in Manurewa this morning. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

The 24-year-old was separated from her husband but they shared custody of their daughter.

She was also known as Archana Chand, her ex-husband's surname.

He picked the little girl up yesterday, as per their arranged custody routine.

The source said the pair split three years ago.

It was a mutual separation and Singh and Chand got on well and had no issues with their custody arrangement.

"We cannot think who could harm her in this way," the source said.

"We really don't know what happened, we are wanting to know everything as well."

Police are in the process of interviewing Singh's family.

Her body was removed from the scene around midday and a post-mortem examination was scheduled for this afternoon.

No arrests have been made and it is not clear exactly how she died.

Friends who were with Singh at the party last night posted a tribute online with a photograph of her.

"Who knew our last night's conversation will be our last conversation ever," the friend wrote.

The friend said Singh was "beautiful and bubbly" and would be missed.

Singh was born in Nasinu, Fiji, and it is understood that her body will be taken home for a funeral as soon the police release her to her family.

The source said her family were devastated by her death and had gathered at a relative's home today to grieve.

"She was very friendly and down to earth," said the source.

"Everyone in the family loved her.

"(She had a) happy-go-lucky nature, always smiling and career orientated."

She was said to be good with children and loved her job.

Arishma Singh was found dead in her family home by her parents. The 24-year-old mother's death is under investigation. Photograph supplied Arishma Singh was found dead in her family home by her parents. The 24-year-old mother's death is under investigation. Photograph supplied

Singh worked at the AIECT Trust as a child educator and had studied at the University of the South Pacific.

The investigation into her violent death was in its early stages.



"It is still unclear what has gone on inside house," said Detective Inspector Gary Lendrum.



"(It's) early days but hopefully our scene examination and post mortem will reveal more."



Lendrum earlier said police were carrying out a scene examination with specialist forensic staff.



"We are currently working through what has happened," he said.



"As a result of our initial assessment of the scene a homicide inquiry has commenced.

"The deceased will be removed from the address shortly and will undergo a post mortem later to determine the cause of her death."

Police would like to hear from any members of the community that may have been in the

Maich Rd area of Manurewa last night.

Any witnesses should contact the Counties Manukau Police on 09 261 1321.

To pass information to police anonymously, they could call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.