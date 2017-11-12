A massive effort is under way to try to save an orca whale stranded at a beach in Marlborough this afternoon.

Dozens of people have turned out to Marfells Beach, near Lake Ellesmere, south of Blenheim, to try to help get the whale back into the water.

Members from Project Jonah and the Department of Conservation are also there.

People can be seen bringing buckets of water to the mammal, as others kneel beside it and carefully scoop water onto it.

Earlier today we received reports of a stranded orca in the Blenheim region. Locals attempted at refloat on today's high... Posted by Project Jonah New Zealand on Saturday, 11 November 2017

A large white sheet has been placed over the whale.

A witness at the scene called on anyone in the area who could help to come to the beach.

About an hour ago, Anna McIntosh said the tide was too low to do anything now and they would have to wait until the next high tide to try and push the orca back out.

"DoC and Project Jonah are here too - they have advised we just need man-power to move [the whale].''