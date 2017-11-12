A woman in her 20s has been killed at a house in Manurewa, police have confirmed.

They launched a homicide investigation this morning after her body was found at a Maich Rd property.

It is understood she died after being assaulted.

The Herald has learned the woman was the mother of a 3-year-old girl.

She was originally from Fiji but called Auckland home.

Her parents are currently visiting New Zealand.

"We are currently working through what has happened and have begun a scene examination with staff from ESR," said Detective Inspector Gary Lendrum.

"As a result of our initial assessment of the scene a homicide inquiry has commenced.

"The deceased will be removed from the address shortly and will undergo a post-mortem later to determine the cause of her death."

Police would like to hear from any members of the community that may have been in the Maich Rd area of Manurewa last night.

Any witnesses should contact Counties Manukau Police on (09) 261 1321.