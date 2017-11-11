A homicide investigation is underway in South Auckland after a person died after being assaulted.

Police were called to Maich Rd in Manurewa at 1.09am after an incident.

The Herald understands the matter is being investigated as a homicide.

Police confirmed that there had been a report of of an assault "where someone has died".

Footage supplied to the Herald shows police speaking to people on the street outside the cordon, set up between Corin Ave and Northwest Way.

Police at the scene of a reported Homicide on Maich Road in Manurewa. Photo / Jason Oxenham Police at the scene of a reported Homicide on Maich Road in Manurewa. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Police could not comment on the specifics of the death this morning.

"A scene guard is in place until a scene examination can get underway," a spokesperson said

"More information will become available after initial inquiries have been made."